GBI: 19-year-old killed by Georgia police officer after chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to the GBI, the shooting happened on Saturday morning around 2:30 when a Sylvester police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, officials say the driver fled, leading to a car chase in which the suspect ended up fleeing the scene on foot.

Around three hours later, multiple 911 callers reported seeing a suspicious person in the same area to the Sylvester Police Department.

A police officer in the area in the area eventually encountered the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jakerion Shmoud Jackson, and at one point fired his gun - hitting Jackson.

Medics took Jackson to a local hospital but say he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI says it will conduct an autopsy and perform its own independent investigation, which will be turned over to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

