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Gas prices slightly down from last week's average in Georgia

Published  April 13, 2026 10:53am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An attendant holds a gas pump at OKKO gas station. (Photo by Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Georgia gas prices average $3.67, down three cents from last week
    • National average remains steady at $4.12 per gallon
    • Prices showing little movement week-to-week

ATLANTA - Gas prices are holding relatively steady both in Georgia and across the country, offering little relief for drivers at the pump.

In Georgia, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.67, which is 3 cents lower than last week’s average, according to GasBuddy.

However, that is still 20.4 cents more than last month's average of $3.47 and 73 cents more than last year's average of $2.94.

Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $4.07 per gallon, unchanged from the previous week.

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The Source

  • Information for the above supplied by GasBuddy.com (linked above). 

GeorgiaEconomyNewsGas Prices