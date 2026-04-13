Gas prices slightly down from last week's average in Georgia

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The Brief Georgia gas prices average $3.67, down three cents from last week National average remains steady at $4.12 per gallon Prices showing little movement week-to-week



Gas prices are holding relatively steady both in Georgia and across the country, offering little relief for drivers at the pump.

In Georgia, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.67, which is 3 cents lower than last week’s average, according to GasBuddy.

However, that is still 20.4 cents more than last month's average of $3.47 and 73 cents more than last year's average of $2.94.

Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $4.07 per gallon, unchanged from the previous week.

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