Gas prices slightly down from last week's average in Georgia
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ATLANTA - Gas prices are holding relatively steady both in Georgia and across the country, offering little relief for drivers at the pump.
In Georgia, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.67, which is 3 cents lower than last week’s average, according to GasBuddy.
However, that is still 20.4 cents more than last month's average of $3.47 and 73 cents more than last year's average of $2.94.
Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $4.07 per gallon, unchanged from the previous week.
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