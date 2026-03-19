Senate approves suspending Georgia gas tax

The Brief The Georgia Senate unanimously passed a measure Thursday to suspend the state's gas tax, aimed at providing immediate relief for residents at the pump. Lawmakers plan to utilize the state's surplus funds to cover the cost of the suspension and protect Georgians from rising global energy costs. The move comes as Atlanta gas prices have surged more than $2.70 over the last month following recent military escalations in the Middle East.



A measure to suspend Georgia’s state gas tax cleared a major hurdle on Thursday after passing the Senate.

What we know:

The bill passed unanimously and is now headed to the Governor’s desk to be signed or vetoed.

Lawmakers say the suspension would use the state’s surplus funds to help offset the cost burden for drivers. They described the move as a way to protect residents from economic forces that are currently beyond their control.

Big picture view:

The push for relief follows a steady rise in fuel costs since the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran earlier this month. The conflict is taking place near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane where about 20% of the world's oil originates.

Local perspective:

The impact is already being felt locally. Gas prices in Atlanta have jumped 33.7 cents in just one week and are up by more than $2.70 compared to last month's average.

What's next:

If Governor Kemp signs the bill, gas prices will drop by about 33 cents, which is the current tax rate on gas. The tax on diesel is about 37 cents, according to the state.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes has reached out to the Governor's office for comment on if he will sign the bill.