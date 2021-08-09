Gas prices hold steady this week, up $1 from last year

AAA says Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, about $1 per gallon more than this time last year.

The gas prices held relatively steady over the past week — about 1 cent more than a week ago and 4 cents more than one month ago.

"Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state," said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. "August could prove to be more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future."

Georgia's average is still below that U.S. average as national demand for gas has increased. The average price per gallon in the U.S. is $3.18.

