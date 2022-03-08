Gas prices are sky high, but here's are some things to do

Prices at the pump just keep going up. The average price in Georgia, according to AAA is now $4.06 a gallon.

Karisma Smith stopped to get gas off Interstate 75 in Cobb County where the price was $4.49.

"It's taking me $50 to fill my tank up, It ain't never taken me $50, I drive a Honda," said Smith.

Cory Brabham took one look at the price and didn't even want to put gas in his truck.

"I’m on ‘E’ right now. Can't deal with it," said Brabham.

Here's the bad news: Garrett Townsend with AAA said the prices will likely get even higher.

"In Georgia right about March and April, the refineries shut down, and they start producing a summer blend that generally adds 15 cents more per gallon," said Townsend.

Plus with peak spring and summer travel, demand goes up and so do prices.

While we can't control the cost, Townsend said there are things we can control. Starting with a smooth running vehicle.

"Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, check fluids and filters and make sure your tires are properly inflated, that's something you can control," said Townsend.

Townsend said don't upgrade if you don't have to.

"If your car requires regular and you’re using premium, you’re paying more than you have to and it’s not going to have an effect on how the vehicle runs," said Townsend.

He also said people should plan ahead.

"If you have to run multiple errands, plan your route so that you’re not having to backtrack," said Townsend.

Also, be sure to shop around. There are plenty of apps that show the price of gas at stations around town.

With prices this high, Cory Brabham said he's considering alternative transportation.

"I'm ready to get a scooter or something, start working these legs on a pedal bike. It's ridiculous," said Brabham.

