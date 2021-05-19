Expert: Gas outages in Georgia improving, more than one-third of stations still out

Fuel inventory is recovering in Georgia, but more than one-third of stations in the state are still without fuel, according to an industry analyst.

Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan said 34% of stations in Georgia were still out of fuel on Wednesday morning.

That's an improvement of about 4% since midday on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, De Haan reported 46.6% of stations in Atlanta reported a gas outage.

Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline's shutdown following a ransomware attack, causing panic buying and restrictions at gas pumps.

AAA reported unleaded gas costs an average of $2.955 in Georgia. The average price was $2.705 per gallon one year ago and $1.676 one year ago, according to AAA.

Regular fuel prices in Atlanta ranged from $2.25 per gallon to $3.49 per gallon on Wednesday morning.

