Expert: Gas outages in Georgia improving, more than one-third of stations still out
ATLANTA - Fuel inventory is recovering in Georgia, but more than one-third of stations in the state are still without fuel, according to an industry analyst.
Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan said 34% of stations in Georgia were still out of fuel on Wednesday morning.
That's an improvement of about 4% since midday on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, De Haan reported 46.6% of stations in Atlanta reported a gas outage.
Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline's shutdown following a ransomware attack, causing panic buying and restrictions at gas pumps.
AAA reported unleaded gas costs an average of $2.955 in Georgia. The average price was $2.705 per gallon one year ago and $1.676 one year ago, according to AAA.
Regular fuel prices in Atlanta ranged from $2.25 per gallon to $3.49 per gallon on Wednesday morning.
