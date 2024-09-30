Gas main leak in Henry County, portion of Jonesboro Road closed

A gas main leak has been reported at 1835 Jonesboro Road at the Navy Federal Credit Union, according to a Facebook post by the Henry County Emergency Management Agency.

According to the post at 3:14 p.m., they are evacuating the credit union and may evacuate other businesses in the general area. They also say they are at an "upper-level limit for gas at this time."

Jonesboro Road is blocked in both directions between Mount Olive Road and Mill Road. They are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area.

Henry County Fire Rescue is monitoring the situation and updates will be sent out accordingly.

MAP OF THE AREA

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.