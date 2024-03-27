Gas leak sparks blaze, decimates 50-year old PO Freddie's BBQ

PO Freddie's BBQ, an Atlanta staple for nearly 50 years, fell victim to an explosive fire.

Two days after the fire, the surrounding community of the Campbellton Road neighborhood got a firsthand glimpse of the destruction Monday’s gas line rupture caused.

The location has a storied history. The owner's niece told FOX 5 she landed her first job there and customers say the restaurant’s donations kept a lot of people going. So, this is a loss not just for Freddie himself.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ PO Freddie's BBQ located along Campbellton Road fell victim to an explosive fire when a gas line ruptured.

A crew repairing a gas leak around 9:30 a.m. Monday accidentally sparked an explosion, the fireball of which tore through the restaurant. It is a miracle other nearby businesses are still standing, but loyal customers say this is a huge loss.

"The barbecue place is 100% part of the community. The brother does a lot of church work, veteran organization, PO Freddie’s a known person who has been in biz serving ATL a long time," one man who was helping to clean up the joint on Wednesday said.

No one was injured in the explosive fire.

Atlanta Gas Light has completed repairs on the gas line.

No word yet on fundraising efforts, or if the restaurant will be rebuilt or relocated.