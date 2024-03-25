Restaurant on Campbellton Road catches fire after reported gas leak, roads closed

Emergency crews responded to a possible gas leak Monday morning near Campbellton Road SW and Dodson Drive in Atlanta.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. SkyFOX flew over the scene shortly before noon and observed crews working in the area. Roads were closed in the area while the crews attempted to resolve the issue.

Shortly before 1 p.m., it was reported that a nearby barbecue restaurant was on fire. SkyFOX launched again to fly over the fire. The restaurant appears to be PO Freddie's Barbecue at 2683 Campbellton Road SW.

The Atlanta fire department has indicated they will provide information on the situation as soon as they are able.

This story is developing. Check back for details.