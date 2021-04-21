Gas leak in Gwinnett forces evacuations, major road closure

article

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services said motorists should avoid Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville between Charter Court and Stone Mountain Street while officials handle a dangerous gas leak.

The fire department said Wednesday firefighters responded to an active gas leak outside on Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.

Officials said the call at 10:47 a.m. Two houses nearby were evacuated.

Traffic is being diverted and no injuries have been reported. Officials did not provide an estimated time for the road to reopen.

Officials said the 4-inch line was cut by a crew digging with an excavator to install sidewalks.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

