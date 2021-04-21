Gas leak in Gwinnett forces evacuations, major road closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services said motorists should avoid Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville between Charter Court and Stone Mountain Street while officials handle a dangerous gas leak.
The fire department said Wednesday firefighters responded to an active gas leak outside on Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.
Officials said the call at 10:47 a.m. Two houses nearby were evacuated.
Traffic is being diverted and no injuries have been reported. Officials did not provide an estimated time for the road to reopen.
Officials said the 4-inch line was cut by a crew digging with an excavator to install sidewalks.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
