Gas leak in Gwinnett forces evacuations, major road closure

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services said motorists should avoid Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville between Charter Court and Stone Mountain Street while officials handle a dangerous gas leak.

The fire department said Wednesday firefighters responded to an active gas leak outside on Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.

Officials said the call at 10:47 a.m. Two houses nearby were evacuated.

Traffic is being diverted and no injuries have been reported. Officials did not provide an estimated time for the road to reopen. 

Officials said the 4-inch line was cut by a crew digging with an excavator to install sidewalks.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

