Streets re-open in NW Atlanta after gas leak
ATLANTA - UPDATE, 1 p.m. Dec. 28: The gas line has been repaired.
A water contractor his a gas line which caused the damage.
ORIGINAL STORY: A natural gas leak shut down streets within a two-block radius of Moores Mill Road in Atlanta, officials said Tuesday.
Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the lead at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
