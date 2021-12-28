Streets re-open in NW Atlanta after gas leak

UPDATE, 1 p.m. Dec. 28: The gas line has been repaired.

A water contractor his a gas line which caused the damage.

ORIGINAL STORY: A natural gas leak shut down streets within a two-block radius of Moores Mill Road in Atlanta, officials said Tuesday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the lead at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

No word on when streets will re-open.

