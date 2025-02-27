Gas leak closes portion of Howell Mill Road, people should shelter in place

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: SkyFOX 5

A portion of Howell Mill Road is currently closed because of a natural gas leak.

According to Atlanta Fire, their crews responded to the leak in the 1800 block of Howell Mill Road NW around 11:22 a.m.

Traffic is currently being redirected to avoid Holly Street to the Interstate 75 overpass.

They are recommending people in the area shelter in place as Atlanta Gas and Light works to repair the high-pressure leak.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.