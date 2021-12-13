Police: Gang member caught in car with drugs, firearm in Athens

article

Athens police have arrested a known gang member after they say he was caught in a car with illegal drugs and a firearm.

Officials say on Friday, Dec. 10, officers were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle in the area of Rolling Ridge Drive.

According to investigators, the vehicle had "illegal contraband and a firearm in plain sight."

The suspect, 20-year-old Athens resident Siderious Heard, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

At the time of his arrest, officials say Heard was a known gang member and out on bond for felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving with no valid insurance.

