Firefighters battle wildfire along I-985 in Gainesville

Firefighters in Gainesville spent Father’s Day battling a wildfire off Interstate 985

Photos shared to the Gainesville Fire Department’s Facebook page shows the fire mostly in a grassy are along the power lines just south of I-985 at exit 20.

Firefighters were forced to reduce the southbound lanes to help battle the blaze.

Firefighters and the Georgia Department of Forestry were cutting fire breaks to help contain the blaze.

No word on how big the fire was or what sparked it.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said air has been much drier than normal. The humidity is at a level usually more in line with the fall months.