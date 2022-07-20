Gainesville City Schools will have armed security guards

Gainesville City Schools announced they'll be armed security guards in each of the schools.

"You can never be too careful to ensure students and staff and families are safe," said Superintendent Jeremy Williams.

Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams said he wants to do everything he can to keep students and staff safe. While all Gainesville City Schools currently have school resource officers, there will now be armed security guards on each of the campuses to add an extra layer of security.

At this week's school board meeting, he said he hoped to hire people with a law enforcement background.

"Might be active, might be retired, people who definitely know the signs and what to look for in the community," said Williams.

"I think that is a fabulous idea. I think it will make the students feel safer and the parents as well," said Sarah Arace, who said she realizes shootings can happen anywhere.

Jennifer Medina graduated from Gainesville City Schools, but she still has young siblings that she worries about.

"It seems safe but it's scary, because little kids are going to school thinking 'Oh this is a safe spot' but there are people there with their guns," said Medina.

Williams said he believes adding this layer of security will not be intrusive, but will provide a sense of safety.

"At the end of the day, we want our kids to learn. In order to do that it's got to be safe and secure," said Williams.

The school has already posted the jobs for the security officers as well as a safety and security manager who will oversee the new program. They hope to have the jobs filled by early September.