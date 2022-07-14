Cobb School Board approves controversial measure to hire armed security guards

The Cobb County Board of Education voted on Thursday evening to allow non-certified police officers to carry guns inside school buildings. It is a measure the board feels will step up security in the wake of several mass shooting, including the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas at the end of May that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The board voted 4-2 to approve the new action. The employees would not be teachers and staff that are in the classroom, but will be newly hired employees who report directly to the Cobb County School District chief of police.

The district will seek to hire retired military and law enforcement officers to fill the positions. Background checks, psychological evaluations, and firearms training will be required, but they will not be required to meet the Georgia Police Officer Training Standards or be POST certified.

The board stresses that teachers and staff in classrooms will not be allowed to carry firearms under any circumstances.

Just before the vote, a crowd began to chat to "delay the vote." The board briefly discussed that option, but eventually shot it down in a 2-4 vote.

Of the eight people who spoke at Thursday’s meeting, only one was in favor.

Right now, the school district had 67 police officers covering 114 campuses.

Watch FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11 for a live report