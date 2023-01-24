Expand / Collapse search
Man wanted for robbing Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:43PM
Gainesville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville Police say this man robbed the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road at gunpoint on the morning of Jan. 24, 2023. article

Gainesville Police say this man robbed the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road at gunpoint on the morning of Jan. 24, 2023. (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gainesville are searching for armed man who walked into a bank and demanded money Tuesday morning. Photos of the suspect have been released.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Gainesville Police say the man can be seen holding the gun in his hands when demanding money from the teller.

The man was dressed in a black button down shirt, a gray sports coat, and black pants. He also wore a distinctive camo-style ball cap with a logo on black logo on the front and brown dress shoes.

Image 1 of 4

Gainesville Police say this man robbed the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road at gunpoint on the morning of Jan. 24, 2023. (Gainesville Police Department)

Police say he fled the scene in a newer model Ford F-150.

It was not immediately clear how much cash the man stole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department.