Gainesville mother accused of murdering 4-month-old daughter

A Gainesville mother is accused of murdering her 4-month-old daughter.

On Monday, Dec. 16, just before 7:20 a.m., police responded to an unresponsive child call at the Summit Street Apartments.

According to police, the 4-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive and was immediately taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the baby's mother, 32-year-old LaQuicia Jackson, is accused of suffocating her daughter.

Jackson has been charged with murder. She's being held at the Hall County detention center.