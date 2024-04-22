Gainesville man arrested for 1988 California murder, other victims possible

article

A Gainesville man was arrested on April 16 for the murder of a California woman in 1988.

Ofelia Sandoval, a 30-year-old resident of Santa Maria, was killed on Sept. 18, 1988, at the Town Center Motel.

Over the last several years, detectives have continued to work on the cold case and eventually secured an arrest warrant for 57-year-old Aloysius Winthrop James, who was a resident of Santa Maria in 1988.

He was arrested at his home by detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and the FBI Task Force -- Gainesville.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail and is being held without bond. Detectives are working on the extradition process.

Detectives believe there may be other unreported crimes and additional victims related to James involving threats, sexual assault, domestic abuse, and other crimes.

Aloysius Winthrop James

If you have any additional information regarding James’ involvement in this or any other violent or sexual crimes, please contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Nate Craven at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1610 or ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org.