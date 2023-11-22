Gainesville High School baseball player in coma after batting cage accident

article

The Gainesville community is praying for the speedy recovery of a high school student who was seriously injured during a batting cage accident on Monday.

Jeremy Medina, a senior at Gainesville High School, was accidentally struck in the head with a baseball bat, according to the district.

It happened at the school at 1:20 p.m.

Medina played as a pitcher and catcher for the school team during the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, the district released Medina's name and confirmed he has been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

"His family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time," the district said in a statement.

