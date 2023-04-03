Suspects electrocuted, killed during Gainesville attempted burglary, police say

article

Police believe two suspects who were found dead at a power substation in Gainesville were electrocuted during an attempt to steal something.

Emergency services were called to a transformer fire in the 2100 block of Atlanta Highway around 3 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, the crews discovered the two male bodies.

(Credit: Gainesville Police Department)

Through an initial investigation, authorities determined the two had trespassed, broken into a fenced area at the site, tried to swipe something from the power substation and ended up being shocked to death.

Investigators are still trying to figure out their identities.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.