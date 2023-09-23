Religious conference proceeds Saturday after bomb threat

The 2023 G3 Ministries National Conference is back on after a scare Friday night.

Scott Aniol, the executive vice president of G3 Ministries confirmed there was a bomb threat at the Georgia International Conference Center in College Park.

The College Park Police Department evacuated the conference center and sent in explosive detection dogs, explosive ordinance disposal and outside investigators just before 8 p.m. Officials said they did not locate any dangerous or suspicious materials, but were able to arrest 33-year-old Timothy Mixon.

Police believe Mixon made a false public alarm. He has since been both booked and charged and remains at the Clayton County Jail.

"Let us thank the Lord together that the threat did not materialize and no one was harmed," Aniol said in a publicly released statement.

Attendees were not allowed to return to the conference center for their belongings Friday evening, but Saturday morning's schedule resumed as planned.