Grammy-winning artist Future makes a stop in Atlanta for his 'One Big Party Tour'

There's a lot happening around the city this weekend, including the "One Big Party" tour headlined by Future. The six-city tour kicked off on Jan. 7 in Houston and will wrap up in Boston on Jan. 27.

The Grammy-winning artist is the only artist to chart a song every week in 2022.

He was Variety Magazine’s Collaborator of the year for his work with artists such as Tems, Lil Baby, Drake and more.

His song, "I Never Liked You," surpassed one billion Spotify streams and his nonprofit foundation, Freewishes, was recognized as one of the country’s leading philanthropic organizations, servicing the youth, senior citizen community, and families in need.

Future will perform alongside hometown popular acts in each city. The Freebandz president not only called on the talents of his A-list friends – Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, Polo G, and Jeezy – but he also wanted to shine a light on a few popular and promising newcomers in hip-hop. The tour will stop in Atlanta Jan. 14 at the State Farm Arena. Get your tickets here.