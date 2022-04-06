Fuse box sparks, prompting evacuation of Calhoun nursing home, police say

article

Firefighters in Calhoun evacuated a nursing home after a fuse box sparked multiple times.

Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said fire officials deemed the faulty fuse box a possible fire hazard and evacuated Calhoun Healthcare on Highway 41.

Police said someone noticed sparks at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They turned off the box and turned it back on and noticed more sparks. Then, someone called 911.

Pyle said first responders safely evacuated all 77 patients.

Nearby nursing homes agreed to take in the patients.

Police asked families not to come to the nursing home and instead call Calhoun Healthcare at 706-629-1289 to learn where their loved ones went.

