Funeral home owner arrested in Coffee County after 18 decomposing bodies found

Chris Johnson, 39, of Douglas, has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body following a disturbing discovery at Johnson Funeral Home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced.

The investigation began on Oct. 26, when the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI. Deputies serving an eviction notice at the funeral home reportedly found 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition.

The GBI stated that the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges expected. Authorities have not released details about how long the bodies had been left unattended or the circumstances that led to the funeral home’s conditions.

The GBI identified Johnson as the owner of the funeral home.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.