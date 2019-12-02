Funeral held for former Covington assistant chief Almond Turner

Hundreds gathered in Conyers Monday to say goodbye to a community servant who always wore a smile.

Former Covington Assistant Police Chief Almond Turner was also a Newton County School Board member. His funeral services were held at the Springfield Baptist Church.

On many streets in Rockdale and Newton counties, traffic stopped as many paid respects to a champion for the people.

Almond Turner was one of a kind, a consummate public servant who loved and protected others for 45 years.

The retired assistant Covington Police chief was also a Newton county school board member for 23 years who by many accounts was a teacher at heart with impeccable character, and a loved of humor.

“Almond believed in the Lord deeply and he did so as most disciples should, with a servant's heart, serving God by serving others,” Covington Police Chief Stacy Cotton reflected. Cotton appointed Turner as the first African American police chief in the department’s history.

“He was larger than life. One of a kind and a giant among us. I will never meet another person like him,” Newton County superintendent Samantha Fubrey reflected.

Advertisement

One of Turner's titles he was proudest of was grandfather. Seven of his 10 grandchildren and his son paid tribute.

“He did so much for us. He was our rock. He was our superhero,” his granddaughter recalled a San her voice cracked.

“Dad, I love you and I miss you a d I will forever strive to be a giant just like you,” Aon Dwayne Turner shared.

Turner was shot and killed by his nephew in Mississippi on November 23. His pastor talked about the 69-year-old's bravery even when confronted with death.

“He stood between his family, his daughters, his wife and his grandchildren and the threat that was in front of him,” Rev Dr. Eric Lee told those gathered.

Christopher Denson, 41, has been charged with Turner’s murder. Police say he used an AK-47 to murder his uncle. No motive has been revealed in the deadly shooting.