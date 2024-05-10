Funeral for Atlanta-area airman killed by Florida deputy to be held in Georgia

The funeral for an Air Force service member from the Atlanta area has been set, FOX 5 has learned. He was shot and killed in the doorway of his apartment by a Florida sheriff's deputy.

Twenty-three-year-old Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s funeral will take place Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

Those details come as the family demands answers about his death.

The body camera of a northwest Florida sheriff’s deputy was rolling May 3 during a disturbance call at an apartment complex.

"Sheriff’s office, open the door," the deputy could be heard saying.

The call turned deadly in a split second for Fortson who is from Atlanta.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire on him just moments after he opened his apartment door while holding a gun pointing down.

Fortson’s mother is emotional.

"My baby was shot up," said Chantemekki Fortson through tears.

"He was shot six times," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Fortson's family.

Crump says Fortson was Facetiming his girlfriend when he heard a knock at the door but nothing else.

The aftermath of the shooting can be heard from a clip from Fortson's phone.

"I can't breathe," he could be heard saying.

The Okaloosa County sheriff says an investigation is underway.

"I want to assure you that we are not hiding, covering up or taking action that would result in a rush to judgment," said Sheriff Eric Aden.

While investigators work, the family is now preparing for his funeral at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest. The family’s pastor says what happened to him is shocking.

"To be slaughtered at his own front door is just dizzying, to say the least," said Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Bryant will deliver Fortson's eulogy on May 17.

"We will focus our energy and efforts so that that service is not a courtroom to replay his final moments, but really a moment of jubilation," he said.

A big crowd of loved ones is expected for Fortson’s funeral to honor his life.

Meantime, the deputy involved is on administrative leave.