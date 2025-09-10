Fundraising efforts underway for recent metro Atlanta victims

The Brief Woman shot in Coweta County identified as Ione Smith; suspect charged. 8-year-old Maryah Johnson killed in DeKalb DUI crash; funeral Sept. 22. 16-year-old Zion Barrett found dead in Clayton County; family mourns.



Authorities in Coweta County are releasing more details about a family dispute that turned violent last month.

What we know:

A GoFundMe has identified the woman shot as Ione Smith. Her son, who created the fundraising page, said she remains in the ICU.

Deputies said they responded to Wedgewood Circle and fired at a suspect identified as Justin Perez-Smith, who was not struck.

He has since been charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

DEKALB COUNTY

What we know:

An 8-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a suspected DUI crash last Saturday night on the access road along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police said a drunk driver slammed into the car she was riding in.

A GoFundMe identified the girl as Maryah Johnson. Her mother wrote that she was a "bright light" and said she leaves behind four siblings.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sept. 22.

CLAYTON COUNTY

The family of a 16-year-old killed in Hampton is asking for support on https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-zion-barretts-memorial-fundGoFundMe.

What we know:

Police said Zion Barrett was found dead Saturday near Paladin Drive and Starling Trail. Relatives described him as kindhearted, funny, and joyful.

His grandmother, Yvonne Barrett, adopted him in 2019 and raised him as her own.