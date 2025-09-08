Video: Officers raid home after 16-year-old Hampton teen killed

The Brief Two men were seen being led away in handcuffs from a home near where 16-year-old Zion Barrett was found shot and killed. Zion Barrett, a student at Lovejoy High School, was found unresponsive after gunfire reports and pronounced dead at the hospital. The case remains active and ongoing, with no confirmation on whether the two individuals taken into custody were officially arrested.



Clayton County police raided a Hampton home two days after a teenager was shot and killed.

What we know:

Two men were seen being led away in handcuffs on Monday evening at a home along Starling Trail near the area where the teen was found killed Saturday night.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who had been shot and was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Zion Barrett (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 5 the boy was 16 years old and a student at Lovejoy High School.

What we don't know:

Officers have not said whether the two people taken into custody were officially arrested.

What's next:

Clayton County police said the case remains active and ongoing.

