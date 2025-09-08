Video: Officers raid home after 16-year-old Hampton teen killed
HAMPTON, Ga. - Clayton County police raided a Hampton home two days after a teenager was shot and killed.
What we know:
Two men were seen being led away in handcuffs on Monday evening at a home along Starling Trail near the area where the teen was found killed Saturday night.
The backstory:
Officers responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who had been shot and was unresponsive.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Zion Barrett (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)
What they're saying:
Family members told FOX 5 the boy was 16 years old and a student at Lovejoy High School.
What we don't know:
Officers have not said whether the two people taken into custody were officially arrested.
What's next:
Clayton County police said the case remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details for this article.