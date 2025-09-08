Expand / Collapse search

Video: Officers raid home after 16-year-old Hampton teen killed

By
Published  September 8, 2025 8:18pm EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Two men were seen being led away in handcuffs on Monday evening at a home along Starling Trail near the area where the teen was found killed Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Two men were seen being led away in handcuffs from a home near where 16-year-old Zion Barrett was found shot and killed.
    • Zion Barrett, a student at Lovejoy High School, was found unresponsive after gunfire reports and pronounced dead at the hospital.
    • The case remains active and ongoing, with no confirmation on whether the two individuals taken into custody were officially arrested.

HAMPTON, Ga. - Clayton County police raided a Hampton home two days after a teenager was shot and killed.

What we know:

Two men were seen being led away in handcuffs on Monday evening at a home along Starling Trail near the area where the teen was found killed Saturday night. 

The backstory:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who had been shot and was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Zion Barrett

Zion Barrett (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 5 the boy was 16 years old and a student at Lovejoy High School.

What we don't know:

Officers have not said whether the two people taken into custody were officially arrested.

What's next:

Clayton County police said the case remains active and ongoing.

The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details for this article.

