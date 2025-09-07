16-year-old shot to death in Clayton County

The Brief Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds. Family members called FOX 5 and said the person shot was a 16-year-old boy.



A juvenile male was shot and killed Saturday night in Hampton, according to Clayton County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

What they're saying:

Family members called FOX 5 and said the person shot was a 16-year-old boy who went to Lovejoy High School.

This story is developing.