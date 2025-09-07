Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old shot to death in Clayton County

By
Published  September 7, 2025 3:52pm EDT
Clayton County
The Brief

    • Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of a shooting.
    • When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.
    • Family members called FOX 5 and said the person shot was a 16-year-old boy.

HAMPTON, Ga. - A juvenile male was shot and killed Saturday night in Hampton, according to Clayton County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

What they're saying:

Family members called FOX 5 and said the person shot was a 16-year-old boy who went to Lovejoy High School.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Clayton County police and the victim's family. 

