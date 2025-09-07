16-year-old shot to death in Clayton County
HAMPTON, Ga. - A juvenile male was shot and killed Saturday night in Hampton, according to Clayton County police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
What they're saying:
Family members called FOX 5 and said the person shot was a 16-year-old boy who went to Lovejoy High School.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from Clayton County police and the victim's family.