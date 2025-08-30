Coweta County deputies shoot at man after he allegedly shoots someone

The Brief Deputies said they were called to a home on Wedgewood Circle for a domestic situation. Deputies said the suspect shot one of the victims. The GBI is now investigating.



A family dispute in Coweta County turned violent Saturday, leaving one person seriously hurt and a suspect in custody.

What we know:

Deputies said they were called to a home on Wedgewood Circle for a domestic situation. When they arrived, the suspect and the victims went back inside the house. Deputies said the suspect then shot one of the victims.

The victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said they shot at the suspect and then took him into custody.

What's next:

As is standard with officer-involved shootings, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to investigate the shooting.

