8-year-old girl killed in Dunwoody crash; driver arrested for DUI

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Police said a Honda Civic pulled out of an apartment complex onto the road and was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma, identified as Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela, tried to run away, according to police, but Doraville police officers detained him. An 8-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but police said she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not released her condition.

Cuahuizo-Varela was taken to the hospital and later arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

He was cleared by medical staff at the hospital and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

What's next:

Police are still investigating the crime.

The name of the victim will likely not be released since she was a minor.