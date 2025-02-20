Fulton School Board nears final vote on closing 2 elementary schools

The Brief The Fulton County School Board voted 4-3 previously to move forward with a proposal to close Spalding Drive Elementary School , despite strong community opposition. Parents and community members have actively advocated against the closure , emphasizing the school's small size and personalized education as key benefits. District officials recommend the closure as part of a broader redistricting plan to address declining enrollment and aging school buildings.



The Fulton County School Board is expected to make its final decision on whether to close two elementary schools. The district has been considering shutting down Spalding Drive Elementary School and Parklane Elementary School, citing low enrollment and aging infrastructure as key reasons.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Community Fighting to Keep Spalding Drive Open

What they're saying:

Students, parents, and community members are making emotional pleas to keep Spalding Drive Elementary School open.

"Our school shouldn't get shut down just because there aren't that many people or because it's very old. Our school teaches us so much. I love my school, and I have faith our school will stay open," said Spalding Drive Elementary student Abby Lee.

The Fulton County School Board has been considering closing both Spalding Drive and Parklane Elementary Schools as part of a broader redistricting plan, citing low enrollment and an aging facility.

"I have eight people who walk with me to school with all my friends. At Spalding Drive, we learn so much, and I have so many friends there. Every teacher knows my name. Please don't close the school," pleaded student Noah Rosenbaum.

Board Divided on Plan

What we know:

The school board remains split on the issue, with the latest 4-3 vote in January allowing the closure process to proceed.

At the last meeting, Board Members Katie Gregory and Dr. Michelle Morancie voiced opposition, calling for a pause in the process and criticizing the district’s current policy.

Two additional public hearings have been scheduled, giving community members another opportunity to express their concerns.

"The teachers teach you really fun things. My brother Austin is in pre-K and is really hoping to go to Spalding next year. You still have time to change your minds about Spalding," one student told the board.

What's next:

Public hearings are scheduled for tonight to discuss the future of the schools.