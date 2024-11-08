Parents rally against school redistricting, potential closure of Spalding Drive Elementary

The Brief Fulton County Schools' proposed redistricting plan may lead to the closure of Spalding Drive Elementary School, raising opposition among parents and community leaders. The redistricting plan impacts several schools in Sandy Springs, and the district is seeking community feedback through meetings and online submissions before finalizing decisions. A multi-stage feedback process is implemented by the school district to ensure transparency and community involvement in the redistricting decision-making process. The final recommended plan will be presented to the School Board in January 2025, with a vote expected in February. Parents are expressing anxiety about the situation, with some considering relocating or switching to private schools amidst the uncertainty.



Concerned parents are expressing their opposition to Fulton County Schools' proposed redistricting plan. The plan includes the closure of Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs.

Emily Bell's children attend Spalding. She's joined other parents and community leaders fighting for their neighborhood school.

"We bought our house for this school, and it feels like I no longer have a say in my child's education, that they just have to go wherever," Bell lamented.

Several surrounding schools in Sandy Springs would also be impacted.

The school district is holding a series of meetings to present various proposals and get community feedback before making a final decision.

A school district spokesman told FOX 5:

"On Monday, district staff released alternative plan redistricting maps to the community as part of the redistricting process that could follow the closure of Spalding Drive Elementary. On Wednesday, similar plans were released for areas impacted by a potential Parklane Elementary closure.

"These plans are an initial step to gather community feedback and reactions. Staff are carefully reviewing all input, which will inform adjustments before the next draft map is shared in December. This multiple-round feedback process is designed to maximize stakeholder involvement, ensuring that community voices play a significant role in shaping these decisions.

"All members of the community are encouraged to attend these meetings and can provide feedback in-person or electronically by visiting this website: https://www.fultonschools.org/all-departments/operations/operational-planning/mapping-and-redistricting/current-redistrictings

"In January 2025, a final recommendation will be presented to the Board. At that time, the Board will evaluate whether to advance the recommendation, with a potential final vote expected in February.

"We are committed to a transparent and inclusive process, and we encourage community members to engage and share their perspectives at each stage.

Dr. Dhaval Desai's children attend High Point Elementary School. He worries about the potential impact on other elementary schools.

"Spalding needs to stay open and we need to sort of decelerate this process so that we can really make a good decision,' said Desai. "The process has been evolving very rapidly. It initially started that Spalding was intended to potentially be closed and not all schools would be affected, and later dynamically transformed into all clustered schools in this district would be affected by rezoning."

Parents are trying to remain hopeful, but Bell said panic is setting in.

"Friends are telling me they're looking at houses in East Cobb and Dunwoody. They're going to private school, open houses because of the uncertainty."

Parents will have an opportunity to provide additional feedback to school district officials at a meeting on Dec. 9.

The School Board will vote on the redistricting maps and Spalding Drive Elementary School closure early next year.