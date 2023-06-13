Only 14 votes separate candidates in House District 68 runoff

article

Voters in Fulton and Fayette counties headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in a runoff to determine who will fill the remaining term for the late state Rep. Tish Naghise, who passed away in March.

The field was narrowed to two last month: Mark Baker, a former school resource officer and professor with Clark Atlanta University, and Derrick Jackson, a Navy veteran, businessman, and former representative of District 153.

In May, the two only had 18 votes separating the two with Baker on top receiving 645 total.

Tuesday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reported only 14 votes separated them with Jackson on top with 917 votes.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Jackson claimed victory writing:

"THANK YOU DISTRICT 68! I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude as your newly elected State Representative! | Your unwavering support, engagement in the political process, and commitment to a better future have been the driving force behind our success. I am honored"

Baker had not released a statement.

It was not immediately clear if there will be a recount due to how close the election was.