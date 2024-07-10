Fulton County's election board chair submits resignation

article

The chair of the Board of Registration & Elections in Fulton County has resigned.

Cathy Woolard submitted a letter of resignation on July 3.

In her letter, Woolard said she took the role in an "interim capacity" to ensure the smooth execution of the Georgia primary and primary run-off elections. She says it is now time to let someone who can serve through the fall elections take the reins.

PREVIOUS: New chair appointed to head elections board in Georgia's Fulton County

Woolard was initially appointed to the position in 2021, and her term ended in June 2023.

PREVIOUS: Board approves Cathy Woolard as Fulton County's top election official

Patrise Perkins-Hooker took over until April of this year when she resigned.

Woolard was then put back in charge.

Woolard's resignation is effective July 25.

At this time, it is not known who will take her place.

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are expected to compete for the presidency in November's election.

The 2020 election in Georgia was contentious, and Trump, along with several others, are facing charges for attempting to change the results of the election after the votes were counted.

Fulton County overwhelmingly voted for Biden in 2020.