Fulton County votes to change 40 polling locations for November
ATLANTA - No one wants a repeat of Georgia’s June Primary Election debacle especially voters in Fulton County.
With less than two months away from November, Fulton County Elections officials have put forth an effort to make sure things go smoothly.
Friday, they voted to make more than 40 polling location changes ahead of November.
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
The Fulton County Board of Elections said it's their way to ease overcrowding.
The county plans to notify impacted voters by mail to let them know about the polling station site change.
Advertisement
They will also post signs at the original polling places to direct voters to the new locations.
The new polling places can also be reviewed on the Elections website at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.