Fulton County voters heading to polls Dec. 2 for runoff election

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  December 1, 2025 6:35am EST
Georgia Politics
A "Vote Here" signs directs voters to a precinct during the presidential primary elections in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Fulton County voters will return to the polls Tuesday for municipal runoff elections that will decide several key local races. The runoffs include contests for mayor, city council and school board seats in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, East Point and South Fulton.

County officials are urging residents to confirm their voter registration status and polling location before heading out. 

Voters can verify their information through the Georgia Secretary of State’s "My Voter Page" and review the full list of Election Day polling sites provided by Fulton County.

Click here to check your voting status and find your poll location. 

Atlanta City Council

District 7

Thomas Worthy
Thad Flowers

District 11

Wayne Martin
Nate Jester

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

Marlissa Crawford
Tony Mitchell

District 6

Tolton Pace 
Patreece Hutcherson

District 8 At-large

Kaycee Brock
Royce Mann

Mayor of South Fulton

Mark Baker
Carmalitha L. Gumbs

South Fulton City Council District 2

Aaron Johnson
Stephanie G. Johnson

South Fulton City Council District 4

Kenya Jordan Moore
Jaceey Sebastian 

Mayor of East Point

Joshua B. Butler IV
Keisha Chapman

Mayor of Roswell

Mary Robichaux
Kurt Wilson (incumbent)

Mayor of Sandy Springs

Dontaye Carter
Rusty Paul

Sandy Springs City Council District 4

Frank Roberts
Michelle Sullivan

  • Information for the above came from the Secretary of State website and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

