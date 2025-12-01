Fulton County voters heading to polls Dec. 2 for runoff election

article

Fulton County voters will return to the polls Tuesday for municipal runoff elections that will decide several key local races. The runoffs include contests for mayor, city council and school board seats in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, East Point and South Fulton.

County officials are urging residents to confirm their voter registration status and polling location before heading out.

Voters can verify their information through the Georgia Secretary of State’s "My Voter Page" and review the full list of Election Day polling sites provided by Fulton County.

Click here to check your voting status and find your poll location.

Atlanta City Council

District 7

Thomas Worthy

Thad Flowers

District 11

Wayne Martin

Nate Jester

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

Marlissa Crawford

Tony Mitchell

District 6

Tolton Pace

Patreece Hutcherson

District 8 At-large

Kaycee Brock

Royce Mann

Mayor of South Fulton

Mark Baker

Carmalitha L. Gumbs

South Fulton City Council District 2

Aaron Johnson

Stephanie G. Johnson

South Fulton City Council District 4

Kenya Jordan Moore

Jaceey Sebastian

Mayor of East Point

Joshua B. Butler IV

Keisha Chapman

Mayor of Roswell

Mary Robichaux

Kurt Wilson (incumbent)

Mayor of Sandy Springs

Dontaye Carter

Rusty Paul

Sandy Springs City Council District 4

Frank Roberts

Michelle Sullivan

