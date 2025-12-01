Fulton County voters heading to polls Dec. 2 for runoff election
ATLANTA - Fulton County voters will return to the polls Tuesday for municipal runoff elections that will decide several key local races. The runoffs include contests for mayor, city council and school board seats in Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, East Point and South Fulton.
County officials are urging residents to confirm their voter registration status and polling location before heading out.
Voters can verify their information through the Georgia Secretary of State’s "My Voter Page" and review the full list of Election Day polling sites provided by Fulton County.
Click here to check your voting status and find your poll location.
Atlanta City Council
District 7
Thomas Worthy
Thad Flowers
District 11
Wayne Martin
Nate Jester
Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education
District 2
Marlissa Crawford
Tony Mitchell
District 6
Tolton Pace
Patreece Hutcherson
District 8 At-large
Kaycee Brock
Royce Mann
Mayor of South Fulton
Mark Baker
Carmalitha L. Gumbs
South Fulton City Council District 2
Aaron Johnson
Stephanie G. Johnson
South Fulton City Council District 4
Kenya Jordan Moore
Jaceey Sebastian
Mayor of East Point
Joshua B. Butler IV
Keisha Chapman
Mayor of Roswell
Mary Robichaux
Kurt Wilson (incumbent)
Mayor of Sandy Springs
Dontaye Carter
Rusty Paul
Sandy Springs City Council District 4
Frank Roberts
Michelle Sullivan
