Thomas Worthy speaks on leadership, traffic plans in tight District 7 runoff

The Brief Only 51 votes separate Thomas Worthy and Thad Flowers in Atlanta’s District 7 runoff race. Worthy, backed by Mayor Andre Dickens, emphasizes leadership experience and plans to fix traffic congestion. Flowers, a Buckhead resident for decades, positions himself as an underdog focused on transportation and independence.



Voters in Atlanta’s District 7 are preparing for a tight runoff race between attorney Thomas Worthy and longtime resident Thad Flowers, with just 51 votes separating the two after the Nov. 4 election.

The north Atlanta district, which includes parts of Buckhead and some of the city’s busiest shopping areas, is known for its diversity and economic influence.

What they're saying:

Worthy, a Piedmont Public Policy Officer and former MARTA board member, said his leadership and policy background make him well suited for the job. "My role as an executive and my role in government service shows true and real results," Worthy said.

He has served as co-chair of the Georgia Council on Criminal Justice and says his experience working across agencies helps him improve complicated systems for residents. "Traffic, congestion, and infrastructure are top of mind for everyone in District 7. I do have a specific plan to address it. First and foremost, we need to synchronize the traffic lights, especially on the major thoroughfares in the district," Worthy said.

Worthy has raised about $285,000 for his campaign and is backed by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "I am grateful for Mayor Dickens’ support, but I also know in an open seat, voters have the agency of choice and so I am working very hard to stand on my own two feet and be a candidate in my own right," Worthy said.

Flowers, an Atlanta native who has lived in District 7 since before Georgia 400 was built, said his long connection to the community gives him a unique perspective. The Tennessee State University graduate, who also earned a master’s degree from Georgia Tech, has worked as a government chief of staff and automotive sales executive.

"Traffic and transportation, that is my wheelhouse. I spent the last three years of my life working on major capital projects that keep our region growing," Flowers said.

Despite raising far less than his opponent, about $70,000, Flowers said he’s proud to represent the underdog. "This is definitely an underdog story. Whenever you are going against a bunch of money, I think the message is because I don’t have that funding, I am an independent voice. I will be an independent voice on council. My opinions and my votes are not already spoken for and that’s probably the best way I would describe it," Flowers said.

What's next:

Both candidates say they want to make the district’s infrastructure more efficient and ensure Buckhead remains a thriving part of Atlanta’s future.

Early voting begins Nov. 22, and the runoff election is set for Dec. 2.