East Point Mayoral Runoff Election | Meet the candidates

The Brief East Point residents will decide between newcomer Keisha Chapman and veteran member of council Joshua Butler. East Point is an urban city southwest of Atlanta and just minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Voters will return to the polls for the December 2 runoff election.



East Point residents will soon decide who will be their next mayor: newcomer Keisha Chapman or veteran member of council Joshua Butler.

What to know about Keisha Chapman

What they're saying:

"We came with a message that was clear. That we wanted to see change in East Point and transparency," said surprise first place finisher Keisha Chapman.

The first time politician says her message of change, transparency and accountability resonated with voters. The 44-year-old marketing and communications consultant says it is important for her supporters to keep their foot on the gas.

"I would think a Chapman administration would be inclusive. We have a lot of work to do to ensure that everyone in our city is being heard and that their very needs are being addressed. We want to see economic growth. It's going to take a partnership that's going to have the ability to attract businesses," the candidate said.

The backstory:

Chapman grew up in Baltimore, but has clearly connected with East Point voters. She faces a native son with lots of familiar roots.

What to know about Joshua Butler

The backstory:

Joshua Butler graduated from Mays High School and Morehouse College. He says his 8 years on council has given him the experience needed to grow East Point.

What they're saying:

"We always want to work for the people. What people want today is development. They want growth. Not only do we have aspirations for that, we have a solid plan on how to get that done to redevelop downtown to redevelop our headlines and low corridor," the council member said.

The 55-year-old is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity who has raised north of $100K and enjoys the endorsement of Fulton County chairman Robb Pitts and Union City Mayor Vince William.

While Chapman has run a grassroots campaign raising $20,000 and enjoys the endorsement of the Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council and the Mayor of College Park Bianca Motley Broom

What's next:

Early voting starts next Saturday, November 22. The runoff is set for December 2.