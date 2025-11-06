Runoff set for Atlanta’s District 11 as Wayne Martin, Nate Jester face off

The Brief Voters in Atlanta’s District 11 will decide between Wayne Martin and Nate Jester in a Dec. 2 runoff. Martin, a Morehouse graduate and minister, wants to revitalize Campbellton Road with jobs and essential services. Jester, a Marine Corps veteran and Harvard Law graduate, calls himself the underdog fighting for his Southwest Atlanta community.



Voters in Atlanta’s historic District 11 will head back to the polls on Dec. 2 for a runoff election between Wayne Martin and Nate Jester, following a close race to fill the seat vacated by Marci Collier Overstreet after her successful bid for City Council president.

Who is Wayne Martin?

What we know:

Martin, the top vote-getter in the general election, says his campaign is focused on bringing business and investment back to Campbellton Road and Southwest Atlanta. "I want to see us reinvest and invest in District 11 in a way that brings jobs, that brings quality healthcare services, that brings quality child care services, that bring amenities, grocery stores, pharmacies, all the things that make communities vibrant," Martin said. "That is what I want to see happen. That is what I will work for."

A Morehouse College graduate and minister, Martin says his journey from youth homelessness to success in corporate America has given him the perspective needed to serve. "I’ve worked in neighborhoods and communities across this city, since I got out of Morehouse College," he told FOX 5. Martin has long been active in local politics, working behind the scenes on campaigns for Ceasar Mitchell, Andre Dickens, and Overstreet, but this marks his first run for public office.

Who is Nate Jester?

His opponent, Jester, also has deep roots in Southwest Atlanta. A Mays High graduate, Jester went on to the U.S. Naval Academy, served in the Marine Corps, and earned a law degree from Harvard. He is now a real estate attorney with Austin Bird and has taken a leave of absence to focus on his campaign.

"When I got into this race, I was told I didn’t have a chance," Jester said. "I was told I didn’t have the political connections, I didn’t have the money connections, there is no way a young man from this community can do this. And I believe in community power and I said I’m gonna stand up and try it and do what I believe in because I love this community."

Both candidates bring strong credentials and local ties to the race. Martin, who has raised about $260,000, says he is guided by advice from the late Mayor Maynard Jackson. "He instilled in me the best principles of public service and what that meant was people first," Martin said.

Jester, who has raised about $226,000, describes himself as the underdog but says he’s ready to keep pushing forward. "I feel good about where we are. We needed four more weeks and we got four more weeks. We are gonna keep this going," he said.

Where is Atlanta City Council District 11?

Why you should care:

Atlanta City Council District 11 represents a large portion of southwest Atlanta, including neighborhoods along Campbellton Road, Cascade Road, and the Ben Hill and Princeton Lakes areas. The seat was left open when Marci Collier Overstreet was elected City Council president, and now voters will decide between Wayne Martin and Nate Jester to fill her unexpired term. Whoever wins will help shape future development, public safety priorities, and investment in one of the city’s most historic and fastest-changing districts.

When is the runoff?

What's next:

Early voting begins Nov. 22. Both candidates will now work to get their supporters back to the polls for what’s expected to be one of Atlanta’s most closely watched local races.