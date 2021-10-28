Fulton County Sheriff's Office to help APD with Grady hospital security

The Atlanta city attorney said the problem of providing security coverage for suspects taken to Grady Memorial Hospital cannot be solved with unsworn security guards.

The chief of corrections has been unable to place his own people at the hospital due to staffing.

The result has been officers who make an arrest have had to stay with that individual on the hospital floor often for an entire shift. At times, three officers over a 24-hour period have been sidelined at the hospital and not patrolling for citizens.

PROPOSED DIVERSION PROGRAM TO KEEP MENTALLY ILL OUT OF JAIL

Correction's chief Elder Dancy is down manpower by approximately one-third because of officers leaving following a decision by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to close the downtown jail.

But it remains open, and a few dozen inmates remain.

The Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Department of Corrections are getting some help. Fulton Sheriff Parick Labat has begun sending his deputies to Grady to provide coverage.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS