Fulton County sheriff sued by Alpharetta tech company for breach of contract

A tech company in Alpharetta is suing Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat for breach of contract, according to court documents.

Labat reportedly entered into a contract with Talitrix on January 20, 2023, to provide Fulton County with "vital electronic monitoring services" at the Fulton County Jail.

Talitrix says it deployed proprietary hardware and software at the North Fulton County Jail to track the locations of participating inmates and correctional officers, as well as monitor participating inmates' heart rates.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Sheriff Labat and Talitrix in February about the wristbands.

"If we can leverage technology, we can save lives," Sheriff Labat explained.

"We were able to track inmates every five seconds. We were able to measure their biometrics from heart rate, blood pressure, and then, on top of that, we were able to ensure that they have out-of-cell time each and every hour, each and every day," said Justin Hawkins, Talitrix CEO.

However, Labat and Fulton County have "refused to pay" Talitrix for its work and equipment, according to the civil complaint.

Talitrix says it is owed about $865,000.

FOX 5 Atlanta is in the process of reaching out to Sheriff Labat for comment on the lawsuit.