Fulton County sheriff faces backlash over $200K sprinter van purchase

There are more questions and criticism regarding a $200,000 Sprinter van bought by Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labatt during the pandemic.

The sheriff says the Mercedes-Benz vehicle serves as a mobile command center during high-profile situations. However, some residents and even commissioners don't approve of taxpayer money being shelled out for the controversial vehicle.

Sheriff Labat is a constitutional officer and can legally buy equipment that he thinks he needs to run the department, without getting permission from commissioners. That’s what happened in 2021.

"We know the sheriff went out and bought a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz van that looks like something off of 'Pimp my Ride' that he's claiming is an emergency mobile command center," a citizen complained during last week's board of commissioners meeting.

"The pictures I just saw are not a command vehicle. When I ask about it, it was said that it was a command center. I don't know what an executive mobile command vehicle is," District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman questioned.

The van is creating controversy because it was purchased without any bids during the pandemic.

That timing, according to Commissioner Marvin Arrington, who supports the purchase, is critical.

"I think it is very unfair to try to paint a picture that someone did something outside of procurement and not ask about the other ten-thousand items that were purchased during COVID," Arrington warned.

Representatives from the accounting firm Cherry Bekaert first brought the vehicle to the commission's attention last month.

The vehicle was purchased by the sheriff in 2021 and delivered in 2023.

Many are calling for more oversight.

"I would suspect, in terms of cost, that's probably the most expensive four-wheel vehicle we have," District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis revealed.

"Once again, I'm calling for a full and independent investigation, of forensic audit of the sheriff's office," the resident concluded.

Commissioner Ellis is asking for a review and assessment of all county-owned vehicles, no matter who purchased them and he wants that information presented to the board.