How is the Fulton County Sheriff's Office spending money?

An Atlanta accounting firm is warning the public that the Fulton County Sheriff's department is at high risk for potential abuse when it makes purchases.

That firm briefed county commissioners about their findings on Wednesday.

The accounting firm concluded the sheriff's office needed to be more transparent about its purchases and be held accountable.

"When we look at the sheriff's office, first thing that was brought to our attention is the black card memo, which is an American Express card with unlimited purchasing power," said Christian Fuellgraf.

Representatives from the Cherry Bekaert accounting firm zeroed in on the American Express cards that are used by the Sheriff's office outside of the procurement process.

Their recommendation is that these purchases be monitored more closely. They said more transparency is needed.

The firm also made note of the jail food service contract.

A selection committee recommended Aramark, but Sheriff Patrick Labat exercised his authority and went in another direction and entered into a contract.

"A recommendation was made by a selection committee, [the] sheriff overturned it and selected another company. As a constitutional officer, he has the authority to do that," Mr. Fuellgraf affirmed.

The most controversial issue was a more than $200,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that Sheriff Labat purchased during Covid with no bids.

It was purchased outside any typical procurement processes.

"What you observed, particularly by the sheriff office, was that there appeared to be no oversight or accountability there," said Commissioner Bob Ellis (Dist. 2).

But another commissioner said the procurement review was biased against Sheriff Labat, and even District Attorney Fani Willis.

The firm described the DA's office as "at medium risk and growing" for procurement problems.

"For you to highlight one out of a potential 100 procurements without giving it context, that is targeting," Commisisioner Marvin Arrington said.

The firm told commissioners their review was not to find fault or make a judgement, but rather to make sure taxpayer money is used properly.