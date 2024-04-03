Fulton County sheriff candidates: Who's running for office?

article

There are five candidates running for Fulton County sheriff, including an incumbent seeking re-election.

The duties of the sheriff include overseeing the operation and administration of the Fulton County Jail, providing security for all courtrooms and judges and providing warrant service/civil process, special operations and investigative units and conducting delinquent property tax sales, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office official website.

Looking over the overcrowded jail has proven to be a difficult job, especially in 2023 when at least 10 inmates had reportedly died in custody. At times, it has also been a high profile place, garnering attention from all over the world when former President Donald J. Trump surrendered and took his infamous mugshot.

Here's a look at the candidates to help inform your vote at the polls during the primary election on May 21, 2024.

Patrick "Pat" Labat (incumbent)

Sheriff Pat Labat (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Hometown: Atlanta

Political Party: Democrat

Education: Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University

Bio: Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat is the 28th sheriff of Fulton County where he's served since 2021. Throughout his tenure, Labat has focused on recruitment and retention, jail reform, crime prevention and public safety.

Prior to his role as sheriff, Labat served a decade as the Chief of the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections. In his 30 years in the public safety sector, Labat has prided himself on being a motivating leader. His contributions to criminal justice reform, including youth diversion programs and senior citizen meal services, earned him the accolade of Jail Administrator of the Year in 2015 and 2019.

The proud Atlantan lives with his wife and four children in southwest Atlanta.

Learn more about Pat.

Kirt Beasley

Kirt Beasley (Credit: Beasley for Fulton Sheriff, Facebook)

Hometown: Mississippi

Political Party: Democrat

Bio: Kirt Beasley is a veteran in the field of criminal justice, starting in Atlanta in the early 90s. Her service at the Fulton County Jail led her to a role within the sheriff's office from 2002 to 2003, where she was promoted to sergeant. Serving again in the Fulton County Jail, Beasley climbed up the ranks under Sheriff Theodore "Ted" Jackson to Lieutenant Colonel.

Supervising more than 600 staff members, Beasley established several programs, including the agency's first Canine Program and an initiative for detained individuals to earn their GEDs. She was also responsible for the formation of the Direct Action Response Team (DART) and the Cleaning Task Force for managing crises and maintaining cleanliness in mental health housing areas.

Beasley also coordinated with various offices to reduce the jail population. She is involved in the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Order of Black Law Enforcement, and the Georgia Association of Women and Public Safety as a part of her commitment to the community. Retired since 2017, Beasley remains an influential figure in the criminal justice space.

Learn more about Kirt.

James "JT" Brown

James "JT" Brown (Credit: James JT Brown, Facebook)

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Political Party: Democrat

Education: Morehouse College, Central Michigan University

Bio: James "J.T." Brown is an experienced law enforcement, security professional of 37 years.

After moving to Atlanta from Detroit in 1980, he earned his degree from Morehouse College in 1985, later joining the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office where he gained experience working in the jail and courts.

In 2000, Brown became a certified instructor at the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center. Brown went on to earn his master’s in administration from Central Michigan University in 2001. In 2005, he was elected to the Fulton County Grievance Board and received critical crisis intervention training from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

After 20 years with the Sheriff’s Office, Brown transitioned to serve as a Fulton County Reserve Officer until he retired in 2022.

Brown is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. The father of four has been married for 19 years.

Learn more about James.

Joyce Farmer

Joyce Farmer (Credit: Joyce Farmer, Facebook)

Hometown: Macon, Georgia

Political Party: Democrat

Education: Morris Brown College

Bio: Joyce Farmer is a Macon-born law enforcement professional with over 30 years of service under her belt. Her career took off in the Fulton County Jail in 1989. She worked in various areas like field training, adult and juvenile court proceedings, intake booking, inmate housing and safety, visitation, bonding release, and the warrant division.

You may recognize her from an appearance on the hit A&E Television Show, "Beyond Scared Straight." After retiring from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in 2018, she joined the East Point Police Department, continuing her commitment to community service.

Farmer graduated from Morris Brown College and is a proud mother of three, two of whom serve in the U.S. military.

Learn more about Joyce.

Charles Rambo

Charles Rambo

Hometown: Gary, Indiana

Political Party: Democrat

Education: Gupton-Jones Mortuary College

Bio: Charles D. Rambo has built his life around public service. His journey began in the U.S. Air Force Reserve before moving to Atlanta in 1987, where he enrolled in Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Services in Decatur.

He served in the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for 34 years, climbing the ranks before retiring in 2016.

Rambo was not listed as a qualified candidate for the 2024 general primary election. According to his website, Rambo is running as a write-in option on the ballot. He previously ran for sheriff in 2004, 2008, 2016 and 2020.

Learn more about Charles.