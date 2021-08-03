Fulton County Schools to require masks in some scenarios

Fulton County Schools provided an update to its COVID-19 guidance that includes requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks in municipalities with high transmission, defined as a rate of infection of at least 100 cases per 100,000 people, or where city mandates are already in place.

The school district said it is committed to providing face-to-face instruction for the 2021-22 school year. It will determine mask requirements based on FCBOH Epidemiology Reports.

As of July 28, eight cities in Fulton county report more than 100 new diagnoses per 100,000 people in the last 14 day period preceding the immediate past week. Those cities include Union City, College Park, South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn, Palmetto, Atlanta and Hapeville.

RELATED: Mask policies for each school district in metro Atlanta

Students and employees must notify district staff if they are exposed to COVID-19 but may continue reporting to their school if they individual remain symptom-free and wear a mask while for 10 days after exposure.

All school bus drivers and passengers are required to wear a mask, per federal orders.

The district said it will provide people with suitable masks.

Some metro Atlanta districts are requiring masks in all school buildings at all times, including Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Douglas County School System, Clayton County Public Schools and DeKalb County School District.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.