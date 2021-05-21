Fulton County Schools revises mask policy

article

Fulton County Schools is revising its mask policy starting next month.

The school district said "masks will be strongly recommended for students, staff, and visitors, but not required at Fulton County Schools’ facilities" starting on June 1.

In a statement released Friday, the district wrote in part:

"After the CDC’s new guidance was issued to allow vaccinated individuals to go without masks, it has become impractical for the district to differentiate between those who have been vaccinated or not. However, we have been proactive in encouraging staff to become vaccinated and can report of the 8,600 employees who have completed our survey, 80% have received the vaccination."

The district also said they were pleased to see an increased number of that those eligible taking advantage of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and are optimistic with the continued decline in news cases in the county.

The district said it will continue its cautious approach to ensure in-person learning during the summer months and into the new 2021-22 school year starting in August. Officials said they will make adjustments to the policy if needed.

