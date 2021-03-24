Fulton County names new chief of police

article

Fulton County has a new police chief.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners unanimously named W. Wade Yates the county's police chief during its meeting on March 17.

Yates, a 28-year veteran of the department, had been serving as the county's interim chief of police since October of 2020.

The new head of the department has served as SWAT commander and has a "distinguished career" of "being promoted to every rank throughout the years," the Fulton County Police Department said on its Facebook.

"He is dedicated to continuing to uphold the police department's mission statement and providing outstanding police services to our citizens and businesses," the department said.

Yates takes over the position from Darryl Halbert, who was chief of police for the county from 2018 to 2020.

The board of commissioners voted to give Yates a salary of $144,000 a year.

