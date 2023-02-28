Man released from Clayton County Jail has been wanted for murder in Fulton County

article

A murder suspect still wanted in Fulton County was released from jail in Clayton County months ago, according to officials. Now, that suspect is number one on Clayton County's most wanted list as authorities search for him.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Monday, Feb. 28. Kaiser Ulrick Suggs was released from Clayton County Jail back in November 2022 when the aggravated assault charges he was facing in the county were dismissed.

Fulton County Jail's records indicate that Suggs had also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in the first degree, three counts of felony murder, home invasion in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to Clayton County sheriff's office, Suggs should have then been returned to Fulton County where he was named a suspect in a murder case after his Clayton County charge was dismissed. Instead, he was released to the public and is now at-large.

Clayton County said the two employees responsible for his release have been placed on administrative leave. Internal Affairs are currently investigating how this kind of oversight could have been made.

The Clayton County Fugitive Squad is actively searching for Suggs to bring him back into custody.

Officials say this individual should be considered both armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes into contact with him should call 911 immediately. Tips on his whereabouts can be submitted to fugitive investigators at 770-477-4479.